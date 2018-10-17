Pelicans-Rockets, Box

NEW ORLEANS (131)

Moore 8-12 4-4 21, Mirotic 11-20 2-3 30, Davis 13-21 6-7 32, Holiday 5-12 0-0 10, Payton 5-13 0-2 10, Hill 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 9-15 5-6 25, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 52-98 17-22 131.

HOUSTON (112)

Ennis III 3-7 0-0 8, Tucker 6-11 3-4 19, Capela 4-9 0-0 8, Paul 6-12 4-5 19, Harden 6-15 3-4 18, Anthony 3-10 2-4 9, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, G.Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 4-10 1-2 10, Gordon 7-14 5-5 21, Green 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 18-24 112.

New Orleans 35 36 30 30—131 Houston 29 25 30 28—112

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-25 (Mirotic 6-8, Randle 2-4, Hill 1-1, Moore 1-3, Miller 0-1, Payton 0-2, Holiday 0-6), Houston 16-48 (Tucker 4-7, Paul 3-7, Harden 3-8, Ennis III 2-5, Gordon 2-9, Carter-Williams 1-3, Anthony 1-5, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 54 (Davis 16), Houston 37 (Harden 9). Assists_New Orleans 36 (Payton 10), Houston 21 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Houston 22. Technicals_Anthony. A_18,055 (18,500).

