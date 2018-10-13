Penguins-Canadiens Sum

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 0—3 Montreal 0 3 0 0—4 Montreal won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Simon 1 (Sprong, Letang), 3:13. 2, Pittsburgh, Letang 3 (Kessel, Malkin), 15:16.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Tatar 1 (Gallagher, Danault), 0:11. 4, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Tatar, Petry), 7:38. 5, Montreal, Tatar 2 (Petry, Drouin), 8:51 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 4 (Crosby, Malkin), 11:14 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Malkin NG, Crosby NG), Montreal 2 (Byron G, Drouin G).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-4-14-3_28. Montreal 8-19-11-2_40.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 1-0-1 (40 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Niemi 1-0-0 (28-25).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:56.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

