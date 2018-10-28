Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Canucks Sum

October 28, 2018 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 0 2 3—5
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 7 (Maatta, Malkin), 5:50. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 4 (Simon, Guentzel), 16:34.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Sprong), 14:15. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Kessel, Hagelin), 15:14. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5 (Guentzel, Oleksiak), 17:43.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-14-13_35. Vancouver 11-9-9_29.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-0-2 (29 shots-29 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 3-3-0 (35-30).

A_17,537 (18,910). T_2:28.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory