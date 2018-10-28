Penguins-Canucks Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 3—5 Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_DeSmith, PIT, served by Guentzel, (tripping), 1:44; Oleksiak, PIT, (holding), 10:48.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 7 (Maatta, Malkin), 5:50. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 4 (Simon, Guentzel), 16:34. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 0:12; Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 13:45; Horvat, VAN, (holding), 17:59.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Sprong), 14:15. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Kessel, Hagelin), 15:14. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5 (Guentzel, Oleksiak), 17:43. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, major (high sticking), 0:20; Letang, PIT, (tripping), 0:40.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-14-13_35. Vancouver 11-9-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-0-2 (29 shots-29 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 3-3-0 (35-30).

A_17,537 (18,910). T_2:28.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

