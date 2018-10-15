Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Penguins D Schultz out 4 months with fractured left leg

October 15, 2018 12:00 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz will miss the next four months because of a fractured left leg.

Schultz injured the leg in the first period of a shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday after getting tangled up with Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec. The team announced Monday that Schultz underwent surgery Sunday and will be out until February.

The 28-year-old Schultz has four assists in four games this season for Pittsburgh.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

