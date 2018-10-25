Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Penguins-Flames Sums

October 25, 2018 11:41 pm
 
Pittsburgh 3 4 2—9
Calgary 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 3 (Brassard, Letang), 4:23. 2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 3 (Crosby, Malkin), 14:19 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 1 (Simon, Oleksiak), 19:08. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (slashing), 0:53; Jankowski, CGY, (hooking), 13:07.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Kessel 5 (Brassard, Malkin), 1:17. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 4 (Dumoulin, Sheahan), 6:28. 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 6 (Rust, Letang), 9:19. 7, Pittsburgh, Johnson 1 (Brassard, Maatta), 19:39 (pp). Penalties_Kessel, PIT, (slashing), 7:10; Malkin, PIT, (holding), 13:47; Stone, CGY, (tripping), 17:40.

Third Period_8, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 5 (Crosby), 13:55. 9, Calgary, Neal 2 (Dube, Monahan), 18:00. 10, Pittsburgh, Cullen 1 (Simon), 18:34. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-13-9_36. Calgary 10-15-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 3-1-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Calgary, Smith 3-3-0 (21-15), Rittich 2-1-0 (15-12).

T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.

