Penguins-Maple Leafs Sum

Pittsburgh 1 0 2—3 Toronto 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Letang, Crosby), 11:42 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3, 17:53. 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 4 (Malkin, Rust), 18:52.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 17-11-11_39. Toronto 9-13-16_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 1-1-0 (39 shots-39 saves). Toronto, Andersen 4-1-0 (38-36).

T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.