Penguins-Maple Leafs Sums

October 18, 2018 10:42 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 0 2—3
Toronto 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Crosby, Letang), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 11:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (tripping), 8:21; Murray, PIT, served by Simon, (delay of game), 9:44.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3, 17:53. 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 4 (Rust, Malkin), 18:52. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 17-11-11_39. Toronto 9-13-16_38.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 2-1-0 (38 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Andersen 4-2-0 (37-36).

A_19,483 (18,819). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Darren Gibbs.

