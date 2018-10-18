Penguins-Maple Leafs Sums

|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|2—3
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Letang, Crosby), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 11:36.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (tripping), 8:21; Murray, PIT, served by Simon, (delay of game), 9:44.
Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3, 17:53. 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 4 (Malkin, Rust), 18:52. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 17-11-11_39. Toronto 9-13-16_38.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 1-1-0 (39 shots-39 saves). Toronto, Andersen 4-1-0 (38-36).
T_2:28.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Darren Gibbs.
