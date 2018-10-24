Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Oilers Sum

October 24, 2018 12:18 am
 
Pittsburgh 1 3 1 1—6
Edmonton 0 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Kessel, Letang), 10:58 (pp).

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 3 (Russell, Nugent-Hopkins), 1:06. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Russell), 3:10. 4, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 2 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:16. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 1 (Simon), 10:24. 6, Edmonton, Chiasson 2 (Larsson, Rieder), 15:15. 7, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 2 (Dumoulin, Cullen), 19:05.

Third Period_8, Edmonton, McDavid 5 (Klefbom, Lucic), 2:47 (pp). 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 4 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 4:18 (pp). 10, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 3 (Cullen, Hornqvist), 6:51.

Overtime_11, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Johnson, Brassard), 2:12.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-8-10-2_31. Edmonton 11-17-17-1_46.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Edmonton 2 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 3-1-0 (46 shots-41 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-3-1 (31-25).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:42.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Trent Knorr.

