Penguins-Oilers Sums

Pittsburgh 1 3 1 1—6 Edmonton 0 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Letang, Kessel), 10:58 (pp). Penalties_Rust, PIT, (delay of game), 0:47; Strome, EDM, (interference), 10:11; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 14:29; Oleksiak, PIT, Major (fighting), 14:29; Larsson, EDM, (slashing), 17:39.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 3 (Russell, Nugent-Hopkins), 1:06. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Russell), 3:10. 4, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 2 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:16. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 1 (Simon), 10:24. 6, Edmonton, Chiasson 2 (Larsson, Rieder), 15:15. 7, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 2 (Dumoulin, Cullen), 19:05. Penalties_None.

Third Period_8, Edmonton, McDavid 5 (Klefbom, Lucic), 2:47 (pp). 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 4 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 4:18 (pp). 10, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 3 (Cullen, Hornqvist), 6:51. Penalties_Hagelin, PIT, (tripping), 1:36; Maatta, PIT, (holding), 3:38; Oleksiak, PIT, (tripping), 8:33; Yamamoto, EDM, (hooking), 9:51; Pittsburgh bench, served by Guentzel (faceoff violation), 14:39.

Overtime_11, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Brassard, Johnson), 2:12. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-8-10-2_31. Edmonton 11-17-17-1_46.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Edmonton 2 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 3-1-0 (46 shots-41 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-3-1 (31-25).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:42.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.