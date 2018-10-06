Penick’s late TD run pushes Murray State past EIU 48-41

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — D.J. Penick ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including a 2-yard score with 26 seconds remaining, to lift Murray State to a 48-41 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Murray State (2-3, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) had 658 yards of offense while Eastern Illinois (1-5, 1-2) put up 643.

Jamal Scott’s 35-yard touchdown run tied it for Eastern Illinois, 41-41, with 3:07 to play. The Racers answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive highlighted by a 37-yard run from Rodney Castille and capped by Penick’s game-winning touchdown burst.

Castille finished with 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Drew Anderson added another 79 yards rushing and a touchdown for Murray State and was 21 of 36 for 209 yards passing with a touchdown and interception.

Johnathan Brantley was 28-of-42 passing for 328 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Eastern Illinois. Scott ran for 115 yards and a score. Alexander Hollins had 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

