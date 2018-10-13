Listen Live Sports

Penilla has goal, assist in Revs’ 2-0 win over Orlando City

October 13, 2018 9:40 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla and Diego Fagundez scored second-half goals to help the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Revolution were eliminated from the playoff contention shortly before kickoff with D.C. United’s 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Penilla made it 1-0 in the 51st minute for the Revs (9-12-11) with a low hard shot from outside the box that deflected slightly off a defender before landing in the right corner of the goal. It was Penilla’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Fagundez eased home Penilla’s cross with a left-footed, waist-high stab to double the lead in the 55th minute.

New England’s Teal Bunbury appeared to be limping and was replaced by Guillermo Hauche in the 76th minute.

Orlando City (7-20-4) is scoreless in its last five games and winless over the last 12.

