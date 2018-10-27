Listen Live Sports

PSU’s McSorley misses 2 series vs Iowa after getting sacked

October 27, 2018 5:12 pm
 
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley missed two series against No. 18 Iowa with an apparent right leg injury after being sacked in the second quarter Saturday.

McSorley was sandwiched by two Hawkeyes defenders as he tried to scramble on a third down and stayed down, grabbing his right leg. The Beaver Stadium crowd fell silent as athletic trainers attended to the senior. He got up with assistance and had help to take a few steps before walking off on his own with a limp. McSorley has started every game for No. 17 Penn State since 2016.

McSorley stayed on the sideline and missed two series, including one where backup quarterback Tommy Stevens ran for a tying touchdown. He returned with 4:32 left in the first half and Iowa up 17-14.

