Peru-United States Summary

At East Hartford, Conn. Peru 0 1—1 United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Sargent (Acosta), 49th minute. 2, Peru, Flores (Polo), 86th minute.

Yellow cards_Advíncula, Per, 45th; Weah, US, 54th; Cueva, Per, 82nd. Red card_None.

Referee_Ivan Barton, El Salvador. Linesmen_Geovany Garcia, El Salvador; David Moran, El Salvador.

A_24,959.

Lineups

Peru_Jose Carvallo; Luis Advíncula (Johan Madrid, 46th), Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; Renato Tapia (Pedro Aquino, 67th), Sergio Pena (Yoshimar Yotun, 66th); Andy Polo (Andre Carrillo, 90th+1), Paolo Hurtado (Yordy Reyna, 59th), Edison Flores; Raul Ruidiaz

United States_Brad Guzan; Reggie Cannon (DeAndre Yedlin, 84th), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Ben Sweat; Wil Trapp; Tim Weah (Antonee Robinson, 90th+2), Marky Delgado, Kellyn Acosta (Michael Bradley, 79th), Jonathan Amon (Julian Green, 55th); Josh Sargent (Bobby Wood, 69th)

