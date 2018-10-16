Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peru-United States Summary

October 16, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At East Hartford, Conn.
Peru 0 1—1
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Sargent (Acosta), 49th minute. 2, Peru, Flores (Polo), 86th minute.

Yellow cards_Advíncula, Per, 45th; Weah, US, 54th; Cueva, Per, 82nd. Red card_None.

Referee_Ivan Barton, El Salvador. Linesmen_Geovany Garcia, El Salvador; David Moran, El Salvador.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A_24,959.

Lineups

Peru_Jose Carvallo; Luis Advíncula (Johan Madrid, 46th), Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola; Renato Tapia (Pedro Aquino, 67th), Sergio Pena (Yoshimar Yotun, 66th); Andy Polo (Andre Carrillo, 90th+1), Paolo Hurtado (Yordy Reyna, 59th), Edison Flores; Raul Ruidiaz

United States_Brad Guzan; Reggie Cannon (DeAndre Yedlin, 84th), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Ben Sweat; Wil Trapp; Tim Weah (Antonee Robinson, 90th+2), Marky Delgado, Kellyn Acosta (Michael Bradley, 79th), Jonathan Amon (Julian Green, 55th); Josh Sargent (Bobby Wood, 69th)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba