The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA of America agrees to 11-year deal with CBS, ESPN

October 10, 2018 12:32 pm
 
The PGA Championship will remain with CBS Sports and pick up a powerful partner in ESPN for weekday rounds. That’s part of an 11-year agreement in which the networks will combine to deliver 175 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

Financial terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed, though it was clear the PGA Championship is more attractive held in May than in August.

The deal also gives CBS and ESPN, which broadcast the Masters, the first two majors of the year.

The agreement starts in 2020, when the PGA Championship is played at Harding Park in San Francisco. CBS Sports will show an additional hour on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN plans to use its direct-to-consumer “ESPN+” to provide coverage of all 72 holes.

