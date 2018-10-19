Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions-Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

October 19, 2018 5:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Fran Quinn 32-35—67
Scott Dunlap 33-34—67
Jay Haas 36-32—68
Kent Jones 33-35—68
Stephen Ames 33-35—68
Woody Austin 33-35—68
Tim Petrovic 31-37—68
Joey Sindelar 33-36—69
Tom Gillis 34-35—69
Billy Mayfair 34-35—69
Lee Janzen 33-36—69
Glen Day 33-36—69
Gene Sauers 35-34—69
Vijay Singh 34-35—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36—69
Corey Pavin 35-35—70
Mike Goodes 35-35—70
Esteban Toledo 35-35—70
David Frost 36-34—70
Jerry Smith 35-35—70
Wes Short, Jr. 34-36—70
Marco Dawson 34-36—70
Jeff Maggert 35-35—70
Bernhard Langer 36-34—70
Mike Small 35-36—71
Larry Mize 33-38—71
Mark O’Meara 39-32—71
Michael Bradley 36-35—71
Jesper Parnevik 38-33—71
Bob Estes 36-35—71
Colin Montgomerie 34-37—71
Kevin Sutherland 34-37—71
Scott Parel 35-36—71
John Daly 38-34—72
Gary Hallberg 37-35—72
Todd Hamilton 37-35—72
Carlos Franco 35-37—72
Olin Browne 38-34—72
Tommy Tolles 35-37—72
Tom Byrum 37-35—72
Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72
Billy Andrade 38-34—72
Paul Goydos 37-35—72
Ken Tanigawa 36-36—72
Brandt Jobe 36-36—72
David Toms 35-37—72
Jerry Kelly 37-35—72
Rocco Mediate 38-35—73
Duffy Waldorf 35-38—73
Kenny Perry 37-36—73
Steve Pate 38-36—74
Dan Forsman 37-37—74
Tommy Armour III 37-37—74
David McKenzie 37-37—74
Jeff Sluman 37-37—74
Doug Garwood 37-37—74
Tom Lehman 38-36—74
Joe Durant 37-37—74
Scott McCarron 35-39—74
Scott Verplank 36-39—75
Russ Cochran 37-39—76
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-40—76
Clark Dennis 39-38—77
Paul Broadhurst 38-39—77

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers