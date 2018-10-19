PGA Tour Champions-Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

Friday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Fran Quinn 32-35—67 Scott Dunlap 33-34—67 Jay Haas 36-32—68 Kent Jones 33-35—68 Stephen Ames 33-35—68 Woody Austin 33-35—68 Tim Petrovic 31-37—68 Joey Sindelar 33-36—69 Tom Gillis 34-35—69 Billy Mayfair 34-35—69 Lee Janzen 33-36—69 Glen Day 33-36—69 Gene Sauers 35-34—69 Vijay Singh 34-35—69 Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36—69 Corey Pavin 35-35—70 Mike Goodes 35-35—70 Esteban Toledo 35-35—70 David Frost 36-34—70 Jerry Smith 35-35—70 Wes Short, Jr. 34-36—70 Marco Dawson 34-36—70 Jeff Maggert 35-35—70 Bernhard Langer 36-34—70 Mike Small 35-36—71 Larry Mize 33-38—71 Mark O’Meara 39-32—71 Michael Bradley 36-35—71 Jesper Parnevik 38-33—71 Bob Estes 36-35—71 Colin Montgomerie 34-37—71 Kevin Sutherland 34-37—71 Scott Parel 35-36—71 John Daly 38-34—72 Gary Hallberg 37-35—72 Todd Hamilton 37-35—72 Carlos Franco 35-37—72 Olin Browne 38-34—72 Tommy Tolles 35-37—72 Tom Byrum 37-35—72 Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72 Billy Andrade 38-34—72 Paul Goydos 37-35—72 Ken Tanigawa 36-36—72 Brandt Jobe 36-36—72 David Toms 35-37—72 Jerry Kelly 37-35—72 Rocco Mediate 38-35—73 Duffy Waldorf 35-38—73 Kenny Perry 37-36—73 Steve Pate 38-36—74 Dan Forsman 37-37—74 Tommy Armour III 37-37—74 David McKenzie 37-37—74 Jeff Sluman 37-37—74 Doug Garwood 37-37—74 Tom Lehman 38-36—74 Joe Durant 37-37—74 Scott McCarron 35-39—74 Scott Verplank 36-39—75 Russ Cochran 37-39—76 Tom Pernice Jr. 36-40—76 Clark Dennis 39-38—77 Paul Broadhurst 38-39—77

