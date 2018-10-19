PGA Tour Champions-Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Friday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Fran Quinn
|32-35—67
|Scott Dunlap
|33-34—67
|Jay Haas
|36-32—68
|Kent Jones
|33-35—68
|Stephen Ames
|33-35—68
|Woody Austin
|33-35—68
|Tim Petrovic
|31-37—68
|Joey Sindelar
|33-36—69
|Tom Gillis
|34-35—69
|Billy Mayfair
|34-35—69
|Lee Janzen
|33-36—69
|Glen Day
|33-36—69
|Gene Sauers
|35-34—69
|Vijay Singh
|34-35—69
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|33-36—69
|Corey Pavin
|35-35—70
|Mike Goodes
|35-35—70
|Esteban Toledo
|35-35—70
|David Frost
|36-34—70
|Jerry Smith
|35-35—70
|Wes Short, Jr.
|34-36—70
|Marco Dawson
|34-36—70
|Jeff Maggert
|35-35—70
|Bernhard Langer
|36-34—70
|Mike Small
|35-36—71
|Larry Mize
|33-38—71
|Mark O’Meara
|39-32—71
|Michael Bradley
|36-35—71
|Jesper Parnevik
|38-33—71
|Bob Estes
|36-35—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-37—71
|Kevin Sutherland
|34-37—71
|Scott Parel
|35-36—71
|John Daly
|38-34—72
|Gary Hallberg
|37-35—72
|Todd Hamilton
|37-35—72
|Carlos Franco
|35-37—72
|Olin Browne
|38-34—72
|Tommy Tolles
|35-37—72
|Tom Byrum
|37-35—72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|37-35—72
|Billy Andrade
|38-34—72
|Paul Goydos
|37-35—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|36-36—72
|Brandt Jobe
|36-36—72
|David Toms
|35-37—72
|Jerry Kelly
|37-35—72
|Rocco Mediate
|38-35—73
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-38—73
|Kenny Perry
|37-36—73
|Steve Pate
|38-36—74
|Dan Forsman
|37-37—74
|Tommy Armour III
|37-37—74
|David McKenzie
|37-37—74
|Jeff Sluman
|37-37—74
|Doug Garwood
|37-37—74
|Tom Lehman
|38-36—74
|Joe Durant
|37-37—74
|Scott McCarron
|35-39—74
|Scott Verplank
|36-39—75
|Russ Cochran
|37-39—76
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|36-40—76
|Clark Dennis
|39-38—77
|Paul Broadhurst
|38-39—77
