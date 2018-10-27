PGA Tour Champions – Invesco QQQ Scores

|Saturday
|At Sherwood Country Club
|Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
|Second Round
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|68-68—136
|Stephen Ames
|72-65—137
|Michael Bradley
|68-69—137
|Scott Parel
|67-70—137
|David McKenzie
|68-70—138
|Tom Byrum
|66-72—138
|David Toms
|72-67—139
|Paul Goydos
|70-69—139
|Bernhard Langer
|68-71—139
|Jay Haas
|72-68—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-70—140
|Jerry Smith
|70-70—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-71—140
|Glen Day
|69-71—140
|Jesper Parnevik
|68-72—140
|Gene Sauers
|73-68—141
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-69—141
|Scott McCarron
|71-70—141
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-70—141
|Kenny Perry
|71-70—141
|Tommy Tolles
|71-70—141
|David Frost
|70-71—141
|Jeff Maggert
|69-72—141
|Vijay Singh
|69-72—141
|Bob Estes
|69-72—141
|Kirk Triplett
|75-67—142
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-69—142
|Marco Dawson
|72-70—142
|Lee Janzen
|70-72—142
|Olin Browne
|70-72—142
|Jerry Kelly
|75-68—143
|Woody Austin
|72-71—143
|Kent Jones
|72-71—143
|Tim Petrovic
|74-70—144
|Doug Garwood
|74-70—144
|Billy Andrade
|72-72—144
|Tom Lehman
|71-73—144
|Brandt Jobe
|70-74—144
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-74—144
|Joe Durant
|75-70—145
|Esteban Toledo
|72-73—145
|Scott Dunlap
|76-70—146
|Tom Gillis
|73-73—146
|Jeff Sluman
|71-75—146
|Carlos Franco
|76-72—148
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-74—148
|Fran Quinn
|75-74—149
|Rocco Mediate
|74-76—150
|Billy Mayfair
|73-80—153
|Mark Calcavecchia
|77-79—156
