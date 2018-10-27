PGA Tour Champions – Invesco QQQ Scores

Saturday At Sherwood Country Club Thousand Oaks, Calif. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,006; Par 72 Second Round Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-68—136 Stephen Ames 72-65—137 Michael Bradley 68-69—137 Scott Parel 67-70—137 David McKenzie 68-70—138 Tom Byrum 66-72—138 David Toms 72-67—139 Paul Goydos 70-69—139 Bernhard Langer 68-71—139 Jay Haas 72-68—140 Duffy Waldorf 70-70—140 Jerry Smith 70-70—140 Colin Montgomerie 69-71—140 Glen Day 69-71—140 Jesper Parnevik 68-72—140 Gene Sauers 73-68—141 Wes Short, Jr. 72-69—141 Scott McCarron 71-70—141 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-70—141 Kenny Perry 71-70—141 Tommy Tolles 71-70—141 David Frost 70-71—141 Jeff Maggert 69-72—141 Vijay Singh 69-72—141 Bob Estes 69-72—141 Kirk Triplett 75-67—142 Ken Tanigawa 73-69—142 Marco Dawson 72-70—142 Lee Janzen 70-72—142 Olin Browne 70-72—142 Jerry Kelly 75-68—143 Woody Austin 72-71—143 Kent Jones 72-71—143 Tim Petrovic 74-70—144 Doug Garwood 74-70—144 Billy Andrade 72-72—144 Tom Lehman 71-73—144 Brandt Jobe 70-74—144 Kevin Sutherland 70-74—144 Joe Durant 75-70—145 Esteban Toledo 72-73—145 Scott Dunlap 76-70—146 Tom Gillis 73-73—146 Jeff Sluman 71-75—146 Carlos Franco 76-72—148 Paul Broadhurst 74-74—148 Fran Quinn 75-74—149 Rocco Mediate 74-76—150 Billy Mayfair 73-80—153 Mark Calcavecchia 77-79—156

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.