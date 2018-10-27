Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Invesco QQQ Scores

October 27, 2018 8:24 pm
 
Saturday
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
Second Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-68—136
Stephen Ames 72-65—137
Michael Bradley 68-69—137
Scott Parel 67-70—137
David McKenzie 68-70—138
Tom Byrum 66-72—138
David Toms 72-67—139
Paul Goydos 70-69—139
Bernhard Langer 68-71—139
Jay Haas 72-68—140
Duffy Waldorf 70-70—140
Jerry Smith 70-70—140
Colin Montgomerie 69-71—140
Glen Day 69-71—140
Jesper Parnevik 68-72—140
Gene Sauers 73-68—141
Wes Short, Jr. 72-69—141
Scott McCarron 71-70—141
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-70—141
Kenny Perry 71-70—141
Tommy Tolles 71-70—141
David Frost 70-71—141
Jeff Maggert 69-72—141
Vijay Singh 69-72—141
Bob Estes 69-72—141
Kirk Triplett 75-67—142
Ken Tanigawa 73-69—142
Marco Dawson 72-70—142
Lee Janzen 70-72—142
Olin Browne 70-72—142
Jerry Kelly 75-68—143
Woody Austin 72-71—143
Kent Jones 72-71—143
Tim Petrovic 74-70—144
Doug Garwood 74-70—144
Billy Andrade 72-72—144
Tom Lehman 71-73—144
Brandt Jobe 70-74—144
Kevin Sutherland 70-74—144
Joe Durant 75-70—145
Esteban Toledo 72-73—145
Scott Dunlap 76-70—146
Tom Gillis 73-73—146
Jeff Sluman 71-75—146
Carlos Franco 76-72—148
Paul Broadhurst 74-74—148
Fran Quinn 75-74—149
Rocco Mediate 74-76—150
Billy Mayfair 73-80—153
Mark Calcavecchia 77-79—156

