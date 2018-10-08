PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 30
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Scott McCarron
|22
|$1,749,908
|2. Miguel Angel Jimenez
|17
|$1,746,868
|3. Jerry Kelly
|20
|$1,673,152
|4. Bernhard Langer
|20
|$1,603,904
|5. David Toms
|18
|$1,520,372
|6. Paul Broadhurst
|20
|$1,474,469
|7. Scott Parel
|22
|$1,268,723
|8. Joe Durant
|22
|$1,252,156
|9. Steve Stricker
|7
|$1,196,235
|10. Tim Petrovic
|19
|$1,170,728
|11. Vijay Singh
|16
|$1,125,635
|12. Kirk Triplett
|19
|$1,083,409
|13. Kevin Sutherland
|20
|$951,179
|14. Brandt Jobe
|16
|$900,403
|15. Gene Sauers
|21
|$893,544
|16. Tom Lehman
|18
|$841,787
|17. Jeff Maggert
|20
|$812,563
|18. Woody Austin
|22
|$756,576
|19. Kenny Perry
|14
|$738,180
|20. Ken Tanigawa
|18
|$726,560
|21. Tom Pernice Jr.
|22
|$711,427
|22. Marco Dawson
|20
|$701,031
|23. Paul Goydos
|21
|$700,790
|24. Duffy Waldorf
|23
|$693,335
|25. Bart Bryant
|15
|$672,712
|26. Glen Day
|21
|$668,599
|27. Colin Montgomerie
|21
|$649,805
|28. Billy Andrade
|20
|$636,153
|29. Rocco Mediate
|19
|$609,444
|30. Lee Janzen
|21
|$606,914
|31. Mark Calcavecchia
|22
|$606,060
|32. Wes Short, Jr.
|22
|$602,926
|33. Scott Dunlap
|21
|$556,161
|34. Bob Estes
|12
|$501,570
|35. Jerry Smith
|20
|$484,674
|36. Billy Mayfair
|20
|$472,220
|37. Jeff Sluman
|23
|$463,843
|38. Jesper Parnevik
|21
|$449,447
|39. Steve Flesch
|17
|$438,032
|40. Doug Garwood
|19
|$433,814
|41. Stephen Ames
|21
|$432,536
|42. David Frost
|22
|$419,664
|43. Tom Gillis
|5
|$403,800
|44. Tom Byrum
|19
|$396,285
|45. Kent Jones
|17
|$369,184
|46. Jay Haas
|18
|$361,543
|47. Carlos Franco
|22
|$359,006
|48. Michael Bradley
|14
|$357,595
|49. Esteban Toledo
|21
|$343,230
|50. Olin Browne
|22
|$342,697
