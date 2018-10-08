PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 30 Trn Money 1. Scott McCarron 22 $1,749,908 2. Miguel Angel Jimenez 17 $1,746,868 3. Jerry Kelly 20 $1,673,152 4. Bernhard Langer 20 $1,603,904 5. David Toms 18 $1,520,372 6. Paul Broadhurst 20 $1,474,469 7. Scott Parel 22 $1,268,723 8. Joe Durant 22 $1,252,156 9. Steve Stricker 7 $1,196,235 10. Tim Petrovic 19 $1,170,728 11. Vijay Singh 16 $1,125,635 12. Kirk Triplett 19 $1,083,409 13. Kevin Sutherland 20 $951,179 14. Brandt Jobe 16 $900,403 15. Gene Sauers 21 $893,544 16. Tom Lehman 18 $841,787 17. Jeff Maggert 20 $812,563 18. Woody Austin 22 $756,576 19. Kenny Perry 14 $738,180 20. Ken Tanigawa 18 $726,560 21. Tom Pernice Jr. 22 $711,427 22. Marco Dawson 20 $701,031 23. Paul Goydos 21 $700,790 24. Duffy Waldorf 23 $693,335 25. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712 26. Glen Day 21 $668,599 27. Colin Montgomerie 21 $649,805 28. Billy Andrade 20 $636,153 29. Rocco Mediate 19 $609,444 30. Lee Janzen 21 $606,914 31. Mark Calcavecchia 22 $606,060 32. Wes Short, Jr. 22 $602,926 33. Scott Dunlap 21 $556,161 34. Bob Estes 12 $501,570 35. Jerry Smith 20 $484,674 36. Billy Mayfair 20 $472,220 37. Jeff Sluman 23 $463,843 38. Jesper Parnevik 21 $449,447 39. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032 40. Doug Garwood 19 $433,814 41. Stephen Ames 21 $432,536 42. David Frost 22 $419,664 43. Tom Gillis 5 $403,800 44. Tom Byrum 19 $396,285 45. Kent Jones 17 $369,184 46. Jay Haas 18 $361,543 47. Carlos Franco 22 $359,006 48. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595 49. Esteban Toledo 21 $343,230 50. Olin Browne 22 $342,697

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.