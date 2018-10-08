Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

October 8, 2018 2:53 pm
 
Through Sept. 30
Trn Money
1. Scott McCarron 22 $1,749,908
2. Miguel Angel Jimenez 17 $1,746,868
3. Jerry Kelly 20 $1,673,152
4. Bernhard Langer 20 $1,603,904
5. David Toms 18 $1,520,372
6. Paul Broadhurst 20 $1,474,469
7. Scott Parel 22 $1,268,723
8. Joe Durant 22 $1,252,156
9. Steve Stricker 7 $1,196,235
10. Tim Petrovic 19 $1,170,728
11. Vijay Singh 16 $1,125,635
12. Kirk Triplett 19 $1,083,409
13. Kevin Sutherland 20 $951,179
14. Brandt Jobe 16 $900,403
15. Gene Sauers 21 $893,544
16. Tom Lehman 18 $841,787
17. Jeff Maggert 20 $812,563
18. Woody Austin 22 $756,576
19. Kenny Perry 14 $738,180
20. Ken Tanigawa 18 $726,560
21. Tom Pernice Jr. 22 $711,427
22. Marco Dawson 20 $701,031
23. Paul Goydos 21 $700,790
24. Duffy Waldorf 23 $693,335
25. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712
26. Glen Day 21 $668,599
27. Colin Montgomerie 21 $649,805
28. Billy Andrade 20 $636,153
29. Rocco Mediate 19 $609,444
30. Lee Janzen 21 $606,914
31. Mark Calcavecchia 22 $606,060
32. Wes Short, Jr. 22 $602,926
33. Scott Dunlap 21 $556,161
34. Bob Estes 12 $501,570
35. Jerry Smith 20 $484,674
36. Billy Mayfair 20 $472,220
37. Jeff Sluman 23 $463,843
38. Jesper Parnevik 21 $449,447
39. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032
40. Doug Garwood 19 $433,814
41. Stephen Ames 21 $432,536
42. David Frost 22 $419,664
43. Tom Gillis 5 $403,800
44. Tom Byrum 19 $396,285
45. Kent Jones 17 $369,184
46. Jay Haas 18 $361,543
47. Carlos Franco 22 $359,006
48. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595
49. Esteban Toledo 21 $343,230
50. Olin Browne 22 $342,697

