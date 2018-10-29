PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Oct. 28 Trn Money 1. Bernhard Langer 23 $2,417,904 2. Scott Parel 25 $2,164,856 3. Miguel Angel Jimenez 20 $1,992,668 4. Jerry Kelly 23 $1,900,638 5. Scott McCarron 25 $1,871,618 6. David Toms 21 $1,724,872 7. Paul Broadhurst 23 $1,507,129 8. Woody Austin 25 $1,474,861 9. Vijay Singh 19 $1,357,619 10. Joe Durant 24 $1,325,456 11. Kirk Triplett 21 $1,250,809 12. Tim Petrovic 22 $1,242,048 13. Steve Stricker 7 $1,196,235 14. Paul Goydos 24 $1,142,600 15. Gene Sauers 24 $1,140,420 16. Kenny Perry 17 $1,079,140 17. Kevin Sutherland 23 $1,014,489 18. Tom Lehman 21 $1,004,587 19. Brandt Jobe 19 $971,113 20. Jeff Maggert 23 $956,546 21. Marco Dawson 23 $866,217 22. Glen Day 24 $824,742 23. Duffy Waldorf 26 $815,442 24. Tom Pernice Jr. 25 $791,493 25. Ken Tanigawa 21 $780,992 26. Billy Andrade 23 $774,393 27. Stephen Ames 24 $748,926 28. Jay Haas 21 $742,070 29. Wes Short, Jr. 25 $741,696 30. Colin Montgomerie 24 $740,595 31. Scott Dunlap 24 $695,041 32. Lee Janzen 24 $690,794 33. Kent Jones 20 $688,124 34. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712 35. Rocco Mediate 22 $653,922 36. Billy Mayfair 23 $650,505 37. Bob Estes 15 $647,220 38. Jerry Smith 23 $642,954 39. Mark Calcavecchia 25 $637,877 40. Tom Gillis 8 $620,660 41. Jesper Parnevik 24 $614,633 42. David McKenzie 23 $592,473 43. Doug Garwood 22 $543,156 44. David Frost 25 $523,597 45. Jeff Sluman 26 $513,953 46. Tom Byrum 22 $478,605 47. Fran Quinn 23 $476,856 48. Michael Bradley 17 $450,485 49. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032 50. Tommy Tolles 21 $421,492

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.