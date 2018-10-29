PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Oct. 28
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Bernhard Langer
|23
|$2,417,904
|2. Scott Parel
|25
|$2,164,856
|3. Miguel Angel Jimenez
|20
|$1,992,668
|4. Jerry Kelly
|23
|$1,900,638
|5. Scott McCarron
|25
|$1,871,618
|6. David Toms
|21
|$1,724,872
|7. Paul Broadhurst
|23
|$1,507,129
|8. Woody Austin
|25
|$1,474,861
|9. Vijay Singh
|19
|$1,357,619
|10. Joe Durant
|24
|$1,325,456
|11. Kirk Triplett
|21
|$1,250,809
|12. Tim Petrovic
|22
|$1,242,048
|13. Steve Stricker
|7
|$1,196,235
|14. Paul Goydos
|24
|$1,142,600
|15. Gene Sauers
|24
|$1,140,420
|16. Kenny Perry
|17
|$1,079,140
|17. Kevin Sutherland
|23
|$1,014,489
|18. Tom Lehman
|21
|$1,004,587
|19. Brandt Jobe
|19
|$971,113
|20. Jeff Maggert
|23
|$956,546
|21. Marco Dawson
|23
|$866,217
|22. Glen Day
|24
|$824,742
|23. Duffy Waldorf
|26
|$815,442
|24. Tom Pernice Jr.
|25
|$791,493
|25. Ken Tanigawa
|21
|$780,992
|26. Billy Andrade
|23
|$774,393
|27. Stephen Ames
|24
|$748,926
|28. Jay Haas
|21
|$742,070
|29. Wes Short, Jr.
|25
|$741,696
|30. Colin Montgomerie
|24
|$740,595
|31. Scott Dunlap
|24
|$695,041
|32. Lee Janzen
|24
|$690,794
|33. Kent Jones
|20
|$688,124
|34. Bart Bryant
|15
|$672,712
|35. Rocco Mediate
|22
|$653,922
|36. Billy Mayfair
|23
|$650,505
|37. Bob Estes
|15
|$647,220
|38. Jerry Smith
|23
|$642,954
|39. Mark Calcavecchia
|25
|$637,877
|40. Tom Gillis
|8
|$620,660
|41. Jesper Parnevik
|24
|$614,633
|42. David McKenzie
|23
|$592,473
|43. Doug Garwood
|22
|$543,156
|44. David Frost
|25
|$523,597
|45. Jeff Sluman
|26
|$513,953
|46. Tom Byrum
|22
|$478,605
|47. Fran Quinn
|23
|$476,856
|48. Michael Bradley
|17
|$450,485
|49. Steve Flesch
|17
|$438,032
|50. Tommy Tolles
|21
|$421,492
