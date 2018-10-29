Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

October 29, 2018
 
Through Oct. 28
Trn Money
1. Bernhard Langer 23 $2,417,904
2. Scott Parel 25 $2,164,856
3. Miguel Angel Jimenez 20 $1,992,668
4. Jerry Kelly 23 $1,900,638
5. Scott McCarron 25 $1,871,618
6. David Toms 21 $1,724,872
7. Paul Broadhurst 23 $1,507,129
8. Woody Austin 25 $1,474,861
9. Vijay Singh 19 $1,357,619
10. Joe Durant 24 $1,325,456
11. Kirk Triplett 21 $1,250,809
12. Tim Petrovic 22 $1,242,048
13. Steve Stricker 7 $1,196,235
14. Paul Goydos 24 $1,142,600
15. Gene Sauers 24 $1,140,420
16. Kenny Perry 17 $1,079,140
17. Kevin Sutherland 23 $1,014,489
18. Tom Lehman 21 $1,004,587
19. Brandt Jobe 19 $971,113
20. Jeff Maggert 23 $956,546
21. Marco Dawson 23 $866,217
22. Glen Day 24 $824,742
23. Duffy Waldorf 26 $815,442
24. Tom Pernice Jr. 25 $791,493
25. Ken Tanigawa 21 $780,992
26. Billy Andrade 23 $774,393
27. Stephen Ames 24 $748,926
28. Jay Haas 21 $742,070
29. Wes Short, Jr. 25 $741,696
30. Colin Montgomerie 24 $740,595
31. Scott Dunlap 24 $695,041
32. Lee Janzen 24 $690,794
33. Kent Jones 20 $688,124
34. Bart Bryant 15 $672,712
35. Rocco Mediate 22 $653,922
36. Billy Mayfair 23 $650,505
37. Bob Estes 15 $647,220
38. Jerry Smith 23 $642,954
39. Mark Calcavecchia 25 $637,877
40. Tom Gillis 8 $620,660
41. Jesper Parnevik 24 $614,633
42. David McKenzie 23 $592,473
43. Doug Garwood 22 $543,156
44. David Frost 25 $523,597
45. Jeff Sluman 26 $513,953
46. Tom Byrum 22 $478,605
47. Fran Quinn 23 $476,856
48. Michael Bradley 17 $450,485
49. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032
50. Tommy Tolles 21 $421,492

