PGA Tour schedule

Oct. 4-7 — Safeway Open (Kevin Tway)
Oct. 11-14 — CIMB Classic (Marc Leishman)
Oct. 18-21 — The CJ Cup (Brooks Koepka)
Oct. 25-28 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Xander Schauffele)
Oct. 25-28 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Cameron Champ)
Nov. 1-4 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
Nov. 8-11 — Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 15-18 — RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside, Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.
x-Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas
Jan. 3-6 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation), Kapalua, Hawaii
Jan. 10-13 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu
Jan. 17-20 — CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.
Jan. 24-27 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (North and South), San Diego
Jan. 31-Feb. 3 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 7-10 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.
Feb. 14-17 — Genesis Open, Riviera CC, Los Angeles
Feb. 21-24 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City
Feb. 21-24 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Feb. 28-March 3 — Honda Classic, PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
March 7-10 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Golf & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
March 14-17 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
March 21-24 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.
March 27-31 — WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas
March 28-31 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
April 4-7 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio
April 11-14 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
April 18-21 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
April 25-28 — Zurich Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
May 2-5 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
May 9-12 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas
May 16-19 — PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.
May 23-26 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
May 30-June 2 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
June 6-9 — RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario
June 13-16 — US Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.
June 20-23 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
June 27-30 — Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit
July 4-7 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
July 11-14 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
July 18-21 — British Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland
July 18-21 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.
July 25-28 — WGC-FedEx Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
July 25-28 — Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Montreaux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.
Aug. 1-4 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 8-11 — The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
Aug. 15-18 — BMW Championship, Medina CC (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.
Aug. 22-25 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta
x-unofficial event
