Philadelphia’s decadent ‘Wing Bowl’ no more after 26 years

October 30, 2018 10:46 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s annual decadent display of binge eating and bad behavior known as Wing Bowl is over after 26 years.

The event hosted by a sports radio station the Friday before the Super Bowl drew thousands of rowdy fans to the Wells Fargo Center in the early morning hours to kick off Super Bowl weekend.

WIP hosts Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti announced the end of Wing Bowl on the air Tuesday morning.

Morganti originally came up with the idea as a way to get Philadelphia sports fans through another championship weekend without the home team.

He implied the city doesn’t need it anymore, adding: “It’s like that Greek god who put the rock up the hill. It went over…They won the Super Bowl!”

