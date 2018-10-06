Listen Live Sports

Picault scores twice in Union’s 5-1 rout of Minnesota United

October 6, 2018 9:55 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in the first half and added a late assist and the Philadelphia Union clinched a playoff spot with a 5-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Picault made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, scoring on a well-played through ball from Keegan Rosenberry. Picault’s curler in the 44th minute — his 10th goal of the season — gave the Union (15-12-5) a four-goal lead going into the half.

Cory Burke opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a roller from beyond the area. Alejandro Bedoya tapped in Rosenberry’s cross in the 17th minute to double the lead.

Ilsinho took Picault’s pass and drilled home a one-hopper from 30 yards out to cap the scoring in the 79th minute.

Darwin Quintero scored his 11th goal of the season for Minnesota United (11-17-3) in the 54th minute.

The Union moved two points ahead of the Columbus Crew into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

