The Associated Press
 
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has abdominal surgery.

October 19, 2018 10:30 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove has had abdominal surgery.

Dr. Craig Smith operated in Los Angeles on Friday to repair Mugrove’s abdominal wall and address a stress reaction in the pitcher’s pelvic bone.

Pittsburgh said the time between surgery and a resumption of full offseason activity is about six weeks and Musgrove is expected to be close to a regular schedule for spring training.

The 25-year-old right-hander did not pitch after Sept. 17. He was 6-9 with a 4.06 ERA in 19 starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

