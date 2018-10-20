Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Bulls, Box

October 20, 2018
 
DETROIT (118)

Johnson 4-13 0-0 10, Griffin 12-23 4-6 33, Drummond 5-13 0-0 10, Jackson 4-9 6-6 18, Bullock 5-13 5-5 16, Pachulia 1-7 3-6 5, Galloway 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 6-11 0-0 15, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson III 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 41-101 18-23 118.

CHICAGO (116)

Holiday 6-8 5-5 19, Portis 2-12 2-4 6, Carter Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Payne 6-12 5-5 17, LaVine 12-21 7-9 33, Parker 5-13 1-2 13, Lopez 3-6 1-1 7, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 44-87 21-26 116.

Detroit 25 35 25 33—118
Chicago 27 31 26 32—116

3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-40 (Griffin 5-7, Jackson 4-7, Smith 3-5, Galloway 2-7, Johnson 2-7, Robinson III 1-1, Bullock 1-4, Drummond 0-2), Chicago 7-21 (Parker 2-3, Holiday 2-3, LaVine 2-6, Arcidiacono 1-2, Payne 0-3, Portis 0-4). Fouled Out_Drummond. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Drummond 13), Chicago 41 (Portis 14). Assists_Detroit 21 (Jackson 6), Chicago 26 (Arcidiacono 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 23, Chicago 20. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second) 2. A_21,289 (20,917).

