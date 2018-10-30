Pistons-Celtics, Box

DETROIT (105)

Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Griffin 8-17 8-8 24, Drummond 8-17 1-4 17, Jackson 2-9 3-3 8, Bullock 5-11 3-3 16, Pachulia 1-3 3-3 5, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 4-12 2-2 13, B.Brown 4-7 2-2 10, Robinson III 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 37-88 23-27 105.

BOSTON (108)

Tatum 4-12 7-8 16, Hayward 3-10 0-0 6, Horford 5-9 1-2 11, Irving 10-16 7-8 31, J.Brown 6-13 1-2 14, Yabusele 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 5-11 3-4 15, Baynes 3-5 2-2 9, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 0-2 3-4 3, Rozier 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 37-84 25-32 108.

Detroit 28 30 13 34—105 Boston 31 25 25 27—108

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-30 (Smith 3-6, Bullock 3-7, Johnson 1-5, Jackson 1-5, Calderon 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Griffin 0-4), Boston 9-31 (Irving 4-7, Morris 2-4, Baynes 1-2, Tatum 1-4, J.Brown 1-4, Rozier 0-1, Yabusele 0-2, Smart 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 50 (Griffin 15), Boston 46 (Morris 9). Assists_Detroit 17 (Johnson 4), Boston 25 (Irving 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 28, Boston 20. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second) 2, Boston coach Brad Stevens. A_18,624 (18,624).

