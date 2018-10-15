Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons exercise 2-way conversion option on Lofton

October 15, 2018 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have exercised their two-way player conversion option on guard Zach Lofton.

Detroit also announced Monday that it has waived guard Reggie Hearn.

The 6-foot-4 Lofton played last season at New Mexico State, averaging 20.1 points per game. He appeared in four games for the Pistons this preseason.

Hearn played in one game this preseason. He appeared in three games for the Pistons in 2017-18, playing a total of seven minutes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Detroit opens the season Wednesday night against Brooklyn.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Jill Biden helps Navy welcome new submarine to fleet

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1