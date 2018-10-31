Pistons-Nets, Box

DETROIT (119)

Johnson 1-4 3-4 6, Griffin 8-18 5-7 25, Drummond 8-14 8-10 24, Jackson 8-23 3-3 21, Bullock 0-4 0-0 0, Pachulia 3-3 3-5 9, Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Calderon 2-5 2-2 8, Galloway 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson III 3-5 3-3 9, Brown 3-9 2-3 9. Totals 39-93 30-39 119.

BROOKLYN (120)

Harris 8-14 3-3 23, Dudley 2-9 6-6 11, Allen 6-8 2-5 14, Russell 3-15 0-1 6, LeVert 7-16 4-6 19, Hollis-Jefferson 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 4-6 2-3 10, Napier 0-3 1-2 1, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-4 25, Crabbe 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 43-101 22-30 120.

Detroit 22 38 23 27 9—119 Brooklyn 28 26 23 33 10—120

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-34 (Griffin 4-8, Calderon 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Smith 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Bullock 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Robinson III 0-2), Brooklyn 12-38 (Dinwiddie 5-9, Harris 4-7, Crabbe 1-4, LeVert 1-5, Dudley 1-6, Napier 0-1, Russell 0-6). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Detroit 55 (Drummond 23), Brooklyn 55 (Davis 10). Assists_Detroit 16 (Smith, Griffin 4), Brooklyn 26 (Russell, LeVert 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 30, Brooklyn 33. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second).

