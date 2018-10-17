Listen Live Sports

Pistons play recording of Aretha Franklin singing anthem

October 17, 2018 8:32 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before their season opener Wednesday night by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

