Pistons-Spurs, Box

DETROIT (93)

S.Johnson 2-11 6-6 11, Ellenson 4-9 2-3 11, Drummond 8-16 2-3 18, Brown 0-2 5-6 5, Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Hamilton 2-3 2-4 6, Smith 1-8 0-0 3, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 8, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Hearn 1-1 0-0 3, Kennard 2-5 0-0 5, Robinson III 3-11 2-2 8, Thomas 1-2 0-1 2, Lofton 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 31-89 21-27 93.

SAN ANTONIO (117)

DeRozan 3-6 0-0 6, Aldridge 7-11 0-0 14, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Murray 7-12 2-3 16, Mills 2-6 0-0 5, Blossomgame 1-2 2-3 4, Pondexter 1-2 2-2 4, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Gay 3-6 0-0 7, Eubanks 2-4 0-0 4, Gasol 4-4 4-4 13, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Bertans 1-1 2-2 5, Forbes 1-4 2-3 4, D.White 3-6 2-2 8, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 12, N.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Walker IV 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 46-82 19-23 117.

Detroit 22 27 19 25— 93 San Antonio 37 24 25 31—117

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-39 (Lofton 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Hearn 1-1, Kennard 1-3, Ellenson 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Smith 1-5, S.Johnson 1-7, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Drummond 0-2, Robinson III 0-2), San Antonio 6-14 (Belinelli 2-4, Gasol 1-1, Bertans 1-1, Gay 1-1, Mills 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, Forbes 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, D.White 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 39 (Drummond 10), San Antonio 53 (Murray 11). Assists_Detroit 19 (Smith 6), San Antonio 26 (Forbes, D.White, DeRozan 3). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, San Antonio 25. Technicals_Drummond. A_18,121 (18,581).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.