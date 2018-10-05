Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Spurs, Box

October 5, 2018 11:18 pm
 
DETROIT (93)

S.Johnson 2-9 6-6 11, Ellenson 4-8 2-3 11, Drummond 8-16 2-3 18, Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 8, Calderon 1-2 0-0 2, Hearn 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 2-5 0-0 5, Robinson III 3-10 2-2 8, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 13-16 93.

SAN ANTONIO (117)

DeRozan 3-6 0-0 6, Aldridge 7-11 0-0 14, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Murray 7-12 2-3 16, Mills 2-6 0-0 5, Blossomgame 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 3-6 0-0 7, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Gasol 4-4 4-4 13, Metu 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-1 0-0 3, Forbes 1-4 2-3 4, D.White 2-5 2-2 6, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 12, N.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 12-14 117.

Detroit 22 27 19 25— 93
San Antonio 37 24 25 31—117

3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-29 (Galloway 2-6, Ellenson 1-2, Kennard 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Smith 1-4, S.Johnson 1-5, Calderon 0-1, Drummond 0-2, Robinson III 0-2), San Antonio 6-13 (Belinelli 2-3, Gasol 1-1, Bertans 1-1, Gay 1-1, Mills 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, Forbes 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, D.White 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 30 (Drummond 10), San Antonio 40 (Murray 11). Assists_Detroit 15 (Smith 6), San Antonio 24 (Forbes, D.White, DeRozan 3). Total Fouls_Detroit 14, San Antonio 16. Technicals_Drummond. A_18,121 (18,581).

