Pistons-Thunder, Box

DETROIT (97)

Johnson 5-11 1-2 14, Ellenson 2-5 0-0 4, Drummond 14-21 3-10 31, Calderon 0-2 1-1 1, Bullock 4-9 0-1 10, Pachulia 4-6 2-2 10, Galloway 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 2-7 1-1 6, Kennard 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson III 4-9 2-3 11. Totals 39-84 10-20 97.

OKLAHOMA CITY (91)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-6 2-2 7, Patterson 2-4 2-2 7, Adams 8-15 1-2 17, Schroder 5-16 9-9 21, Ferguson 2-2 0-0 6, Grant 1-9 5-6 7, Noel 2-7 0-2 4, Felton 5-14 1-2 12, Gaddy 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-5 2-3 4, Abrines 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 30-82 22-28 91.

Detroit 26 23 26 22—97 Oklahoma City 28 24 21 18—91

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-37 (Johnson 3-7, Bullock 2-5, Robinson III 1-3, Kennard 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Smith 1-6, Lofton 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Ellenson 0-2, Drummond 0-3), Oklahoma City 9-20 (Abrines 2-2, Ferguson 2-2, Schroder 2-3, Patterson 1-2, Felton 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, Grant 0-1, Diallo 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 45 (Drummond 16), Oklahoma City 47 (Adams 12). Assists_Detroit 19 (Smith 5), Oklahoma City 21 (Schroder 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 30, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals_Johnson, Drummond, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second), Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Felton, Ferguson.

