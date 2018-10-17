Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons without Johnson, Bullock against Nets

October 17, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are without two potential starters for their season opener Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Stanley Johnson is out with a toe issue and guard Reggie Bullock is missing the game because of illness. Rookie guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for the short-handed Pistons.

Brooklyn is not at full strength either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is out because of a left adductor injury. The Nets are also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers