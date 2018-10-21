Listen Live Sports

PK gives Red Bulls 1-0 win over Union, shot at best record

October 21, 2018
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored on a second-half penalty kick, Luis Robles had his 13th shutout and the New York Red Bulls beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Sunday to stay in contention for the Supporters’ Shield with one game to play.

A Red Bulls corner kick resulted in a handball by Alejandro Bedoya after a video review, setting up Gamarra for his sixth goal.

The Red Bulls (21-7-5), winners of four straight and unbeaten in five, go into the last game next weekend one point behind Atlanta for the best record in the regular season.

Philadelphia (15-13-5), which had three wins during a four-match unbeaten streak, was hoping to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with wins in its last two games.

Robels made two saves as the Union only put two of 14 shots on target.

