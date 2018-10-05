Playoffs Homers In Consecutive Games

(x-active)

6 — Daniel Murphy, N.Y. Mets, Oct. 13-20, 2015

5 — Carlos Beltran, Houston, Oct. 11-17, 2004

5 — x-George Springer, Houston, Oct. 28-31-Nov. 1, 2017-Oct. 5, 2018

4 — Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay, Oct. 11-16, 2008

4 — Jim Thome, Cleveland, Oct. 11, 1998-Oct. 7, 1999

4 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas, Oct. 1-5, 1996

4 — Jeffrey Leonard, San Francisco, Oct. 6-10, 1987

4 — Reggie Jackson, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 15, 1977-Oct. 3, 1978

4 — Lou Gehrig, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 5, 1928-Sept. 28, 1932

