Pliskova and Sabalenka reach Tianjin Open quarterfinals

October 10, 2018 4:59 am
 
TIANJIN, China (AP) — Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka both moved closer to a spot in the WTA Finals by reaching the quarterfinals at the Tianjin Open on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Pliskova beat Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-2, while the fourth-seeded Sabalenka defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-3.

Pliskova, who saved the one break point she faced in the final game of the match, is 4-1 against Hercog and now in eighth place in the race to qualify for Singapore.

Sabalenka is trying to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals for the first time.

Also, fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei defeated Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, and sixth-seeded Petra Martic ousted Chinese wild-card entry Liu Fangzhou 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

