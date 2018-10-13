Listen Live Sports

Pliskova, Garcia in Tianjin Open final

October 13, 2018 3:54 am
 
TIANJIN, China (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova will be looking for her second title of the WTA’s Asian swing when she plays second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France in the Tianjin Open final on Sunday.

Pliskova, playing on a wild card, needed only an hour to beat Timea Bascinszky 6-2, 6-1 in one of Saturday’s semifinals. It was Pliskova’s fourth consecutive win in the last two years over Bascinszky, who is returning from a long layoff with a right leg injury.

Pliskova won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, beating U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the final in September.

Garcia moved into Sunday’s final with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei.

It marks the first final for Garcia since she won back-to-back titles at Wuhan and Beijing last year.

