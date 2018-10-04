Police report: Teens assaulted boy in football locker room

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Investigators are considering criminal charges after four Oklahoma City high school students were accused of assaulting a teenage boy in a locker room.

A campus police report alleges three students held the boy while a fourth student penetrated him with a broom handle. The report says the aggravated assault happened Friday in a football locker room at Putnam City West High School.

School spokesman Steve Lindley says police are investigating and that a school employee has been suspended.

In a similar case last year in Bixby, Oklahoma, four ex-high school football players have pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape by instrumentation. That alleged assault was initially deemed “hazing.”

An Associated Press investigation published in 2017 examined sexual violence among students in public schools, including in sports. It found that teammate-on-teammate sexual assaults occurred in all types of sports.

