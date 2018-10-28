Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Portland State runs past Sacramento State 41-14

October 28, 2018
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalani Eason ran seven times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Mataio Talalemotu caught three passes for 143 yards and a score, and Portland State beat Sacramento State 41-14 on Saturday night.

Before Eason came on at quarterback in the middle of the third quarter, starter Davis Alexander led the Vikings (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) to a 27-7 lead, passing for 180 yards including an 81-yard TD pass to Talalemotu .

Eason, on his first possession running the offense, broke free for an 82-yard keeper , going straight up the middle and trucking a defensive back about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage on his way to the score. Eason added a 47-yarder , keeping the option handoff and breaking free again up the middle.

Elijah Dotson ran 19 times for 183 yards and an 83-yard score for Sacramento State (2-6, 0-5). It was his fifth consecutive 100-yard game as he became the first Hornet to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Bryan Hilliard in 2008.

