Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs. New York

Friday, Oct. 5: New York (Happ 17-6) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York (Tanaka 12-6) at Boston (Price 16-7), 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York, 7:40 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston (Evoldi 6-7) at New York, 8:07 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, 7:40 p.m.

Houston 1, Cleveland 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 4:37 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 1:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, 4:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, 4:07 p.m.

National League FS1 and MLB Network Milwaukee 1, Colorado 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado (Anderson 7-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8), 4:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 14-11), 4:37 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee (Freeland 17-7) at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:35 p.m.

Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Sunday, Oct. 14: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Saturday, Oct. 13: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

