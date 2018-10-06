Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston 1, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York at Boston, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 7:40 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 8:07 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, 7:40 p.m.

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 1:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, 4:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, 4:07 p.m.

National League Milwaukee 2, Colorado 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 14-11), 4:37 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee (Freeland 17-7) at Colorado, 9:40 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:35 p.m. (FS1)

Los Angeles 2, Atlanta 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Sunday, Oct. 14: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Saturday, Oct. 13: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

