Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado (Freeland 17-7) at Chicago (Lester 18-6), 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
|Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner
Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7), 8:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner, TBA
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner, TBA
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston, TBA
Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston, 2:05 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston, 4:37 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8: Houston at Cleveland, TBA
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, TBA
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, TBA
|National League
|FS1 and MLB Network
|Milwaukee vs. Colorado-Chicago winner
Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Mike Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. (MLB)
Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, TBA
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 13:
Sunday, Oct. 14:
Tuesday, Oct. 16:
Wednesday, Oct. 17:
x-Thursday, Oct. 18:
x-Saturday, Oct. 20:
x-Sunday, Oct. 21:
|National League
|Fox and FS1
Friday, Oct. 12:
Saturday, Oct. 13:
Monday, Oct. 15:
Tuesday, Oct. 16:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:
x-Friday, Oct. 19:
x-Saturday, Oct. 20:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|All Games on FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 23:
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Friday, Oct. 26:
Saturday, Oct. 27:
x-Sunday, Oct. 28:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.