Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
|Boston 1, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4
Saturday, Oct. 6: New York 6, Boston 2
Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 8:07 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, 7:40 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2
Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1
Monday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Cleveland 3
|National League
|Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0
Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0
Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee 6, at Colorado 0
Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0
Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0
Sunday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 5
Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 2
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston
Sunday, Oct. 14: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York
x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston
x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston
|National League
|Fox and FS1
Friday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles at Milwaukee
Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles at Milwaukee
Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Los Angeles
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles
x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles
x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|All Games on FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner
Wednesday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner
Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner
Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Atlanta-Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner
