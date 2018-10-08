Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston 1, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York 6, Boston 2

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 8:07 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, 7:40 p.m.

Houston 3, Cleveland 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Cleveland 3

National League Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee 6, at Colorado 0

Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 1

Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 5

Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston

Sunday, Oct. 14: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston or Houston at New York

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston or New York at Houston

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Los Angeles

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-New York_Houston winner at Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles_Milwaukee winner at Boston-New York_Houston winner

