Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 9, 2018 11:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Boston 3, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4

Advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York 6, Boston 2

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston 16, New York 1

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston 4, New York 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Cleveland 3

National League
Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee 6, at Colorado 0

Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 1

Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 5

Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Houston vs. Boston

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston at Boston, 8:09 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14: Houston at Boston, 7:09 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston, TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston, TBD

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston, TBD

National League
Fox and FS1
Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee

Friday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 4:09 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, TBD

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska