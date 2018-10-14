Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
|Boston 3, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4
Saturday, Oct. 6: New York 6, Boston 2
Monday, Oct. 8: Boston 16, New York 1
Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston 4, New York 3
Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2
Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1
Monday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Cleveland 3
|National League
|Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0
Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0
Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee 6, at Colorado 0
Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0
Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0
Sunday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 5
Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 2
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
|Houston 1, Boston 1
Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston 7, Boston 2
Sunday, Oct. 14: Boston 7, Houston 5
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston (Keuchel 12-11), 5:09 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston, 8:39 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 5:09 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston, 7:39 p.m.
|National League
|All Games on FS1
|Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5
Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 4, at Milwaukee 3
Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 7:39 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5), 9:09 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 5:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:39 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 9:09 p.m.
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|All Games on FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner
Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner
Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner
