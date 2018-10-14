Listen Live Sports

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 14, 2018
 
All Times EDT
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Boston 3, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 5: Boston 5, New York 4

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York 6, Boston 2

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston 16, New York 1

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston 4, New York 3

Houston 3, Cleveland 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Houston 7, Cleveland 2

Saturday, Oct. 6: Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Cleveland 3

National League
Milwaukee 3, Colorado 0

Thursday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee 6, at Colorado 0

Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 1

Thursday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 3, Atlanta 0

Sunday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 6, Los Angeles 5

Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Houston 1, Boston 1

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston 7, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 14: Boston 7, Houston 5

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston (Keuchel 12-11), 5:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston, 8:39 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 5:09 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston, 7:39 p.m.

National League
All Games on FS1
Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 4, at Milwaukee 3

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 7:39 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5), 9:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 5:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:39 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 9:09 p.m.

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

