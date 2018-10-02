Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado (Freeland 17-7) at Chicago (Lester 18-6), 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner

Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7), 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner, TBA

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner, TBA

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston, TBA

Houston vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 4:37 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, TBA

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, TBA

National League FS1 and MLB Network Milwaukee vs. Colorado-Chicago winner

Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado-Chicago winner, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado-Chicago winner at Milwaukee, TBA

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Mike Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. (MLB)

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, TBA

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Sunday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Thursday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 21:

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12:

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Friday, Oct. 19:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.