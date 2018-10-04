Listen Live Sports

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 4, 2018
 
qAll Times EDT

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS
Boston vs. New York

Friday, Oct. 5: New York (Happ 17-6) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York at Boston (Price 16-7), 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York, TBA

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York, TBA

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, TBA

Houston vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 4:37 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, TBA

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, TBA

National League
FS1 and MLB Network
Milwaukee vs. Colorado

Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado (Senzatela 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-0), 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8), 4:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, TBA

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3), 8:37 p.m. (MLB)

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, TBA

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
American League
All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Sunday, Oct. 14: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner

National League
Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Saturday, Oct. 13: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

