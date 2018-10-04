Postseason Baseball Glance

qAll Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
|Boston vs. New York
Friday, Oct. 5: New York (Happ 17-6) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6: New York at Boston (Price 16-7), 8:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York, TBA
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York, TBA
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, TBA
Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 2:05 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 4:37 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA
x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, TBA
x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, TBA
|National League
|FS1 and MLB Network
|Milwaukee vs. Colorado
Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado (Senzatela 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-0), 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8), 4:15 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:37 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3), 8:37 p.m. (MLB)
Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, TBA
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|American League
|All Games on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 13: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner
Sunday, Oct. 14: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York
Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York
x-Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Cleveland-Houston winner or Cleveland-Houston winner at New York
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Cleveland-Houston winner at Boston or New York at Cleveland-Houston winner
|National League
|Fox and FS1
Friday, Oct. 12: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner
Saturday, Oct. 13: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner
Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado
Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado
x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner or Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Colorado
x-Friday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Los Angeles winner at Milwaukee or Colorado at Atlanta-Los Angeles winner
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)
|All Games on FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 23:
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Friday, Oct. 26:
Saturday, Oct. 27:
x-Sunday, Oct. 28:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.