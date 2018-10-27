Postseason-Longest Games by Inning

18 innings — Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Boston 2, World Series, Oct. 26, 2018.

18 innings — Washington 2, San Francisco 1, NLDS, Oct. 4, 2014.

18 innings — Houston 7, Atlanta 6, NLDS, Oct. 9, 2005.

16 innings — New York 7, Houston 6, NLCS, Oct. 15, 1986.

15 innings — New York 4, Atlanta 3, NLCS, Oct. 17, 1999.

15 innings — New York 7, Seattle 5, ALDS, Oct. 4, 1995.

14 innings — Kansas City 5, New York Mets 4, World Series, Oct. 27, 2015.

14 innings — Texas 6, Toronto 4, ALDS, Oct. 9, 2015.

14 innings — Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 5, World Series, Oct. 25, 2005.

14 innings — Boston 5, New York 4, ALCS, Oct. 18, 2004.

14 innings — Boston Red Sox 2, Brooklyn 1, World Series, 1916.

13 innings — Colorado 2, Chicago Cubs 1, NL Wild Card, Oct. 2, 2018.

13 innings — Cleveland 9, New York 8, ALDS, Oct. 6, 2017.

13 innings — San Francisco 6, Chicago 5, NLDS, Oct. 10, 2016.

13 innings — St. Louis 3, Los Angeles 2, NLCS, Oct. 11, 2013.

13 innings — Baltimore 2, New York 1, ALDS, Oct. 11, 2012.

13 innings — New York 4, L.A. Angels 3, ALCS, Oct. 17, 2009.

13 innings — New York 3, San Francisco 2, NLDS, Oct. 7, 2000.

13 innings — Cleveland 5, Boston 4, ALDS, Oct. 3, 1995.

